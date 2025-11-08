Chromiak scored two goals and seven shots and added two assists in AHL Ontario's 6-4 loss to San Diego on Friday.

Chromiak was involved in all of the Reign's goals in this high-scoring loss. The four-point effort doubled his total for the season -- he's now at five goals and three assists through 11 contests. The 24-year-old winger earned a two-way contract in June for the 2025-26 campaign, but he doesn't seem particularly close to getting a look for his NHL debut with the Kings since his offense has yet to really stand out in the AHL.