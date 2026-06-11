Kings' Martin Chromiak: Pens two-way deal

Chromiak agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Los Angeles on Thursday.

Chromiak has yet to make his NHL debut since being selected by the club in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old winger has spent the past four years playing exclusively in the minors with AHL Ontario, including the 2025-26 campaign which saw him tally 28 goals and 28 assists in 71 regular-season contests. If he can repeat those offensive numbers at the start of next year, he should earn a call-up sooner rather than later.