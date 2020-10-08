Chromiak was drafted 128th overall by the Kings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Chromiak spent the first half of his draft season playing in his native Slovakia before making the jump to OHL Kingston. He fit in extremely well in his new surroundings and displayed the ability to make plays on the smaller ice surfaces of North America. There are some minor concerns regarding Chromiak's lack of foot speed, but the consensus is that he moves well enough to potentially fill a middle-six role for Los Angeles down the road. Expect him to return to Kingston next season.