Chromiak scored twice in AHL Ontario's 4-0 win over Bakersfield on Wednesday.

This was Chromiak's third multi-point effort over his last eight games. The 24-year-old forward is up to 10 goals, 19 points, 51 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 25 appearances. He's yet to make his NHL debut, and while he's played at a career-best pace so far in 2025-26, it's unclear if he'll get a call-up before the end of the campaign.