Frk is dealing with a lower-body injury that is classified as week-to-week, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Frk played in 17 games for the club last year in which he recorded six goals and two helpers while averaging 13:50 of ice time. At a minimum, the winger figures to miss the next two contests which could create an opportunity for Arthur Kaliyev to crack the 23-man first for Opening Night against the Wild on Thursday. Once fully fit, Frk should be in line for a bottom-six role.