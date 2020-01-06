Kings' Martin Frk: Demoted to AHL
Frk was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Monday.
Frk notched three goals in four games with Los Angeles since his season debut on Dec. 27. The 26-year-old was reassigned to make room for Trevor Lewis, who was activated from injured reserve Monday. Frk will be on the shortlist of call-ups for the Kings in case of injury.
