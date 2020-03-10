Kings' Martin Frk: Ends drought with helper
Frk registered an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Frk's assist helped him end a seven-game point drought. The Czech winger has seven points in 16 games this year, surpassing the six points he recorded in 30 contests with the Red Wings last year. Still, Frk isn't likely to make much of an impact in fantasy.
