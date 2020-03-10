Play

Frk registered an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Frk's assist helped him end a seven-game point drought. The Czech winger has seven points in 16 games this year, surpassing the six points he recorded in 30 contests with the Red Wings last year. Still, Frk isn't likely to make much of an impact in fantasy.

More News
Our Latest Stories