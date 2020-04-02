Play

Frk scored eight points in his 17 games in Los Angeles, including a goal against Ottawa in the final game before the hiatus.

Given that Frk scored 36 points in 37 games at AHL Ontario, there's reason to believe that his scoring is real and he's ready to produce on a consistent basis. He's worth taking a look at in deep leagues, and he should absolutely be owned in dynasty formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories