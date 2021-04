Frk (lower body) was a full participant in practice Thursday, LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley reports.

Frk has been out since early February with what's believed to be a recurrence of a groin injury that forced him to miss the start of the season. While he participated fully in practice, his return is not yet imminent. The 27-year-old forward will likely need to get a few thorough practice sessions in before he is able to return to the lineup.