Frk scored a goal on a team-high six shots, dished two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Frk showed solid chemistry with Gabriel Vilardi in the latter's first NHL contest. The duo played together on the second line -- they've worked together with AHL Ontario earlier in the year. Frk is up to five tallies and an assist through eight contests, already matching his point output from 30 games with Detroit last year.