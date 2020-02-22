Kings' Martin Frk: Inks two-year extension
Frk signed a two-year, one-way extension worth $725,000 AAV on Saturday.
Frk has been excellent in his short NHL stint so far, as he's accrued five goals and a helper across eight games. The 26-year-old is in the Kings' plans moving forward, and he'll likely finish the season with the big club.
