Kings' Martin Frk: Jumps to big club
The Kings recalled Frk from AHL Ontario on Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Frk has spent the entire season with Ontario thus far, scoring 14 goals and adding nine helpers over 26 games. The 25-year-old winger may get into the lineup Monday against the Blues, but Trevor Lewis (upper body) would likely need to be ruled out first.
