Frk scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Frk provided an insurance tally in the third period, which almost became necessary as the Flyers made a late push. He's now scored three goals in three games since joining the Kings from AHL Ontario. He remains in a bottom-six role for now, but continued success could see him move up the lineup.

