Frk scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Frk skated on the right side of Los Angeles' second line with Jeff Carter and Adrian Kempe, logging just under 17 minutes of ice time. His wraparound goal 81 seconds into the second period brought the Kings to within 3-2 and was his first since being recalled from the AHL on Feb. 12.

