Kings' Martin Frk: Lights lamp in loss
Frk scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.
Frk skated on the right side of Los Angeles' second line with Jeff Carter and Adrian Kempe, logging just under 17 minutes of ice time. His wraparound goal 81 seconds into the second period brought the Kings to within 3-2 and was his first since being recalled from the AHL on Feb. 12.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.