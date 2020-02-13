Kings' Martin Frk: Makes impact after recall
Frk provided an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Frk had the secondary helper on Jeff Carter's third-period tally. The Czech winger has only appeared in five games for the Kings this year, but he's notched four points and eight shots in those contests. He can produce a little extra offense, but trusting most of the Kings' depth forwards in fantasy can be a risky play.
