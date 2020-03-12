Frk scored a goal and dished two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Frk now has a point in each of his last two games, and Wednesday's tally counted as the game-winner, as well. The 26-year-old winger has eight points, 26 shots and 14 hits in 17 appearances this season. He's seeing middle-six minutes -- Frk could be worth a look in deeper formats.