Frk (groin) practiced with the team Sunday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Frk flanked Anze Kopitar on the first line during practice. Still, his status is in question for Tuesday's game against the Ducks, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports. The 27-year-old winger has been on injured reserve all season and is still waiting for his debut. Last year, he compiled six goals, two assists and 26 shots on net over 17 games. First, he'll need to be activated from IR.