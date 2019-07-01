Frk signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Frk had a mildly successful two-year stint with the Red Wings, with the hard-shooting forward tacking on 12 goals and 19 assists through 98 games. However, with Steve Yzerman succeeding Ken Holland as general manager, there's going to be plenty of roster tinkering in these summer months. Frk will compete for a spot on the Opening Night roster, but it won't be easy for him to find work, as the Kings only have two regulars among the forward group looking for new deals; they're both restricted free agents -- Alex Iaffalo and Adrian Kempe.