Kings' Martin Frk: Recalled by L.A.
L.A. recalled Frk from AHL Ontario on Friday, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.
Dustin Brown is under the weather, so Frk will be on hand for Friday's matchup with San Jose and Saturday's game against Vancouver. The 26-year-old has racked up 14 goals and 23 points in 26 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.