Frk was called up from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.

Frk switches spots with Carl Grundstrom, who was sent down to the minors. If Frk gets into Wednesday's clash with Calgary, it will likely come at the expense of Trevor Lewis or Nikolai Prokhorkin. In his four prior appearances for the Kings this season, Frk tallier three goals, seven shots and three hits while averaging 12:43 of ice time.