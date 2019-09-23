Kings' Martin Frk: Shifts to waivers
The Kings waived Frk for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Ontario on Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Frk has shown flashes of the upside that compelled the Red Wings to pick him in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft, posting 25 points in 68 games during the 2017-18 season. However, he posted just six points in 30 contests last year. The 25-year-old will toil in the minors, and he'll likely get a call up at some point.
