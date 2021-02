Frk (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Frk missed the first nine games with a groin injury, and he suffered a lower-body injury in his season debut. The 27-year-old wasn't on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate. Dillman stated that Frk will be out for an "extended period," so he'll likely miss additional time as well.