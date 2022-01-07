Frk scored a power-play goal on six shots and added four hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Making his season debut, Frk got the Kings within a goal in Thursday's contest. The winger logged 18:46 of ice time. He's been limited to eight points in 18 outings since he joined the Kings in 2019-20, but a blazing start to the AHL campaign with Ontario earned him a chance to prove himself again for the Kings. The winger could have appeal as a DFS option as long as he's on Anze Kopitar's right wing.