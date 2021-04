Frk (lower body) was waived by the Kings on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Frk has been sidelined since early February with a lower-body issue, but he's been a full participant at practice since Thursday, so it's safe to assume he's finally fully healthy. The 27-year-old winger is, however, still on injured reserve. He may head to the Kings' taxi squad if and when he passes through waivers unclaimed.