The Kings announced Thursday that Zuccarello is dealing with a minor shoulder injury but should be healthy at some point next week, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

While Zuccarello is limited to begin training camp and could miss some preseason action, it seems unlikely that his injury will impact his availability for the start of the regular season. The 39-year-old appeared in 59 regular-season games with the Wild last year and recorded 15 goals, 39 assists, 26 blocked shots, 20 PIM and 16 hits while averaging 18:39 of ice time.