Zuccarello scored a goal and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 3-0 shutout win over the Bruins.

Zuccarello sparked the Kings' offense Tuesday with his goal midway through the first period, which would stand as the game-winning tally. The 17-year NHL veteran now has two goals, three points and 13 shots on net over 10 appearances this season. While it's been a slow start to the season for Zuccarello, who has dealt with injuries and has had to adjust to a new system, he seems to be settling into his current role with a goal in back-to-back games. Given his track record of compiling 50-plus points in nine of his last 13 regular seasons, Zuccarello is a worthwhile hold in deep fantasy leagues.