Zuccarello (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Kings on Monday, per the NHL Media Site.

Zuccarello had already been ruled out prior to Monday's road clash against the Rangers, but his placement on injured reserve will keep him sidelined for at least four games. The 39-year-old winger had already missed three games earlier in the season due to an undisclosed injury. It remains to be seen whether the two issues are related, but his absences due to injury have kept him from finding his groove with the Kings. Once he's ready to return, the 17-year NHL veteran will look to establish himself offensively from a top-six role for his new squad.