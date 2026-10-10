Zuccarello (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Saturday.

Zuccarello was declared week-to-week Friday, so moving him to IR is a logical next step to free a roster spot. The 39-year-old has an assist in three appearances with the Kings in 2026-27. Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) was also placed on injured reserve Saturday, and Los Angeles was already missing Kevin Fiala (lower leg), so the Kings' forward group is in a rough spot. Erik Haula and Trevor Moore might be among those who play a bigger role due to the Kings' injuries.