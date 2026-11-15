Zuccarello scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

This was Zuccarello's third game back after he missed six due to an upper-body injury. He's back in a top-six role with power-play time. Zuccarello's season has already been heavily disrupted by injuries, limiting him to two points, 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over nine appearances. He's missed at least 13 games in each of the previous three years as well, so it's safe to assume he's not done missing time in 2026-27.