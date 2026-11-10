Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return in Tuesday's home clash against the Predators, per Emily Kaplan of ESPN.

After previously being deemed week-to-week, Zuccarello appears to be ready to go on the earlier side of his timeframe to return. The 39-year-old winger has missed nine of the Kings' last 12 games with his upper-body injury. Prior to landing on injured reserve, he posted an assist, a plus-1 rating and four shots on net over six appearances. He's expected to be activated from IR ahead of his return Tuesday, when he'll likely rejoin the team's top six.