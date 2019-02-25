Iacopelli was sent to the Kings in exchange for Spencer Watson on Sunday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Iacopelli has had trouble adjusting his offensive game after his two-year stint with Western Michigan University. Over the last three seasons, he has just 27 points in 85 AHL games along with 14 points in 19 ECHL contests. The big-bodied forward still appears to be a couple years away from being NHL ready.