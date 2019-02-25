Kings' Matt Iacopelli: Traded to Los Angeles
Iacopelli was sent to the Kings in exchange for Spencer Watson on Sunday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Iacopelli has had trouble adjusting his offensive game after his two-year stint with Western Michigan University. Over the last three seasons, he has just 27 points in 85 AHL games along with 14 points in 19 ECHL contests. The big-bodied forward still appears to be a couple years away from being NHL ready.
