Kings' Matt Luff: Back up from minors
Luff was recalled from AHL Ontario on Monday. He participated in the Kings' morning skate, but it is unknown if he will play in Monday's game against the Lightning, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Luff was previously called up to join the Kings on a six-game road trip, but then proceeded to be a healthy scratch the entire time. The 21-year-old does have seven goals in 30 games, but it's currently unclear if he will ever get in any game action this time around.
