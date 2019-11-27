Kings' Matt Luff: Back with big club
Luff was recalled from AHL Ontario by the Kings on Wednesday.
Luff was joined by defenseman Paul LaDue, but it remains to be seen if either guy actually gets into game action Wednesday against the Islanders. The 22-year-old forward dressed for a four-game stretch at the NHL level from Nov. 12-18 earlier this season, recording one assist during that time.
