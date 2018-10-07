Kings' Matt Luff: Called up to NHL
Luff was called up from AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
With both Dustin Brown (finger) and Jonny Brodzinski (shoulder) out for the foreseeable future, Luff was brought up to the big club for some forward insurance. The 21-year-old has a pair of assists in two AHL games this season and will look for a chance to make his NHL debut during this stint with Los Angeles.
