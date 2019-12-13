Play

Luff scored the opening goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Luff's first goal of the season came at 18:31 of the first period. The 22-year-old has three points, 13 shots on goal and eight hits in nine games this season. He's been limited to a fourth-line role, so he's safe to ignore from a fantasy standpoint.

More News
Our Latest Stories