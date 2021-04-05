site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Matt Luff: Dropped to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Luff was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Luff hasn't cracked the Kings' lineup since March 17 against St. Louis. He's potted one goal in 11 NHL appearances this year.
