Luff scored a goal in Monday's win versus the Blues.

Luff, 21, received a pass from Adrian Kempe and rocketed a wrist shot past Jake Allen's glove for the eventual game-winning goal. The Ontario native has normally worked on the fourth line, but he was bumped up to the third unit for this game and played a season-high 14:01. With injuries to Trevor Lewis (foot) and Jonny Brodzinski (shoulder), Luff will likely remain with the big club until they're healthy.