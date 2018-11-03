Kings' Matt Luff: Gearing up for NHL debut
Luff was recalled from AHL Ontario on Saturday, as he prepares for his NHL debut against the Blue Jackets, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This isn't the first time Luff's been summoned by the parent club, but the winger will actually hit the ice this time around since speedy rookie Austin Wagner has been redirected to the AHL. Luff has six goals and six assists to complement a plus-5 rating for the Reign this season, so you could say that he's earned the right to be at the top level.
