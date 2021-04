Luff (undisclosed) is expected to be a healthy scratch for Friday's game against Anaheim, NHL.com reports.

It wasn't clear if Luff was dealing with an injury when he didn't dress for the Kings' last two contests, but he's evidently just the odd man out among LA's forward group at this point. The 23-year-old forward has only drawn into 12 games with the Kings this season, picking up one goal and five PIM over that span.