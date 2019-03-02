Kings' Matt Luff: Moved back to minors
Luff was returned to AHL Ontario on Saturday.
The Kings used Luff extensively in the first half of the season, but he's probably better off in the minors now that Brendan Leipsic is in town (claimed off waivers from Vancouver) and Illya Kovalchuk is returning from an upper-body injury. However, Luff has scored seven goals to complement three assists through 31 NHL games as a rookie, and that makes him a prime candidate to get called back up down the stretch.
