Luff scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Luff tallied with 11 seconds left in the second period to tie the game at 3-3. The 23-year-old winger has been a rare sight in the lineup, as Saturday was just his seventh game of the season. The goal was his first of the year, and he's added 10 shots on net in a fourth-line role when he plays.