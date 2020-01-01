Play

Luff posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Luff found Kyle Clifford for the opening goal at 5:31 of the first period. The 22-year-old winger has provided five points, 20 shots on goal and 10 hits through 14 contests this year. Fantasy owners can safely ignore Luff, who is almost exclusively used on the fourth line.

