Kings' Matt Luff: Notches two points
Luff scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Colorado.
Luff scored his first NHL goal against St. Louis on Monday and followed it up with an even better night against the Avalanche. The rookie winger has shown offensive upside, scoring 12 points in just nine games at the AHL level this season.
