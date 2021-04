Luff (undisclosed) will not skate in Monday's game against Anaheim, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Luff was in Saturday's lineup against Arizona, marking his first NHL appearance since March 17. It's unclear what the 23-year-old is currently dealing with but he'll be questionable for Wednesday's game against the Ducks until a further update is available. He has one goal in 12 games this season.