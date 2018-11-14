Kings' Matt Luff: Pinballed back to parent club
Luff was recalled from AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Kings have processed an official trade call that saw struggling winger Tanner Pearson get moved to the Penguins for the speedy Carl Hagelin, but Luff should stick with the parent club until Hagelin gets settled in.
