The Kings shifted Luff (undisclosed) to injured reserve Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, as Luff was forced to miss Tuesday's loss to Colorado. This news means Luff will need to miss at least seven days, ruling him out of the team's next four games. In his stead Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Lias Andersson were added to the active roster via the taxi squad Thursday.