Kings' Matt Luff: Pots 8th goal
Luff scored the Kings' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.
In his first game back from AHL Ontario, he was the only player to beat Canadiens goalie Carey Price. Luff has 11 points in 32 games in his rookie year. The undrafted 21-year-old has typically skated on the fourth line for the 30th-ranked Kings offense, giving him minimal appeal in fantasy circles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...