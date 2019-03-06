Luff scored the Kings' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

In his first game back from AHL Ontario, he was the only player to beat Canadiens goalie Carey Price. Luff has 11 points in 32 games in his rookie year. The undrafted 21-year-old has typically skated on the fourth line for the 30th-ranked Kings offense, giving him minimal appeal in fantasy circles.