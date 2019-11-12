Kings' Matt Luff: Promoted from minors
Luff was called up from AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
Luff has yet to make his 2019-20 debut for the Kings, but is performing well with the Reign, as he notched three goals and seven helpers in 13 outings. If the 22-year-old gets into the lineup versus Minnesota, it would likely be in favor of Carl Grundstrom.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.