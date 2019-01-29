Kings' Matt Luff: Promoted to top level
The Kings recalled Luff from AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
The Kings are about to embark on a six-game road trip, so Luff will likely remain with the big club for the duration of its lengthy excursion. The 21-year-old winger has notched seven goals and 10 points in 30 NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...